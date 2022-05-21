Ruud retains Geneva Open title beating Sousa in 3-hour final

GENEVA (AP) — Casper Ruud retained his Geneva Open title by beating Joao Sousa 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) in the final on Saturday. The three-hour match was the longest three-set final on the ATP Tour this season. The eighth-ranked Ruud’s seventh career title on clay courts lifted his record in finals to 8-3 one day before the French Open starts in Paris. Ruud has never been beyond the third round at Roland Garros. The Norwegian has been drawn in the first round against French fans’ favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga who will retire after the tournament.