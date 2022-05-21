Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

By ROB HARRIS and JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writers

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé takes the microphone to celebrate with this adoring fans after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, and again turning down the chance to join Real Madrid. France’s World-Cup winning star stood on a platform near the center circle as he addressed fans at Parc des Princes, moments before the season’s final home game against Metz. Mbappe says “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city.” he stood alongside president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who had just announced the three-year deal. A person with knowledge of the deal earlier told The Associated Press Kylian Mbappé had signed for three more years. His existing contract ended in June.