Lyon beats holder Barcelona 3-1 for 8th Women’s CL trophy

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Lyon has beaten defending champion Barcelona 3-1 to secure a record-extending eighth Women’s Champions League trophy. Lyon was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes. There were strikes by Amandine Henry, a header from Ada Hegerberg and a tap-in from Catarina Macario. Barcelona captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas pulled one back shortly before halftime. Lyon has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes.