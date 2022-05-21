Kerber outlasts Juvan in Strasbourg final for 14th title

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Former No. 1 Angelique Kerber outlasted first-time WTA finalist Kaja Juvan 7-6 (5), 6-7 (0), 7-6 (5) over more than three hours in the Strasbourg International final. Kerber’s 14th career singles title was her first on clay in more than six years. Juvan upset Kerber at the 2020 French Open, and in her first career final put up a remarkable fight. But Kerber prevailed in the longest final of the year. The three-time grand slam winner came to Strasbourg with only two match wins this year, and surprised herself with her daily improvement.