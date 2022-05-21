Fiorentina edges Atalanta for Europa Conference League spot

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina has edged Atalanta for Serie A’s final berth in Europe with a 2-0 win over Juventus. Fiorentina claimed seventh place and a Europa Conference League spot with goals from Alfred Duncan and Nicolás González. Atalanta lost at home to Empoli 1-0. Fiorentina finished seventh and Atalanta came eighth to end the Bergamo squad’s run of playing in Europe at five consecutive seasons. Fiorentina had gone four seasons without playing in Europe. Juventus had already secured a Champions League spot and a fourth-place finish. Lazio and Hellas Verona drew 3-3 and Bologna beat already-relegated Genoa 1-0.