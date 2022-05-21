Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish GP

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Charles Leclerc has won pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix after the Formula One leader recovered from spinning to a stop with a last-gasp lap to snatch the top spot from Max Verstappen. Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz was third, followed by George Russell in his Mercedes, who once again bettered teammate Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton will start from sixth behind Verstappen’s Red Bull partner Sergio Pérez. Leclerc holds a 19-point lead over Verstappen after five races. Hamilton has won the Spanish GP for the past five years.