Ecuador’s Carapaz takes Giro lead after frenetic 14th stage

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Race favorite Richard Carapaz has the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia after an action-packed 14th stage that was won by Simon Yates. Yates finished 15 seconds ahead of Jai Hindley, Carapaz and Vincenzo Nibali. It was the second victory in this Giro for Yates and his sixth overall at the Italian Grand Tour. Carapaz leads Hindley by seven seconds in the overall standings and is 30 seconds ahead of João Almeida. Previous leader Juan Pedro López dropped to ninth and is more than four minutes behind. Stage 15 on Sunday is a 178-kilometer leg from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne that features three long climbs including an uphill finish.