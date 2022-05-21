Bryce Harper returns for Phillies after 5-game absence

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper has returned to the Phillies lineup as the designated hitter after he missed the previous five games because of soreness from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. Harper hit third for the Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and right-hander Mitch White. The 29-year-old Harper is batting .305 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBIs, and an .634 slugging percentage. He has been playing exclusively at designated hitter since injuring his arm on a throw from right field last month. He last played the field at Miami on April 16.