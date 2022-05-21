Arozarena’s 2 HRs spoil Rutschman’s debut as Rays top O’s

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a pair of homers, Jeffrey Springs threw shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays spoiled the debut of Baltimore Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman with a 6-1 victory. The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. He went 1 for 3 with a triple and a strikeout with a walk. Springs allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. Kevin Kiermaier went 3 for 4 with a homer for the Rays who have won three of four.