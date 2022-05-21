9 more bodies found in Kashmir tunnel collapse, toll at 10

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say rescuers have found the bodies of nine more workers in Indian-controlled Kashmir, taking the death toll to 10 after part of a tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region. The tunnel is part of a mountainous highway tunnel system that was under construction when it collapsed Thursday night in the southern Ramban district. The body of one worker was recovered Friday. An official at the government’s disaster management department said the bodies of all missing workers were recovered. The section that collapsed was an approach tunnel used for ventilation and moving supplies and equipment to the main, under-construction portion.