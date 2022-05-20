Smith, Raanta, Hurricanes top Rangers for 2-0 series lead

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brendan Smith scored a short-handed goal late in the second period while Antti Raanta finished with 21 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-0, taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Smith’s goal off a feed from Sebastian Aho marked his first postseason goal in nine years. Aho added a clinching empty-net score to finish this off in the closing seconds as Raanta held on to his shutout. Igor Shesterkin had 20 saves to lead the Rangers. Carolina will go for its first road win of the postseason in Game 3 on Sunday.