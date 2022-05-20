Smeltzer backed by Garlick, Miranda as Twins beat Royals 6-4

Skip to Content
KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each drove in two runs, leading Devin Smeltzer and the Minnesota Twins past the Kansas City Royals 6-4. Garlick put Minnesota on the scoreboard with an RBI single in a three-run first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the second. Miranda had two hits, including a two-run double with two outs in the eighth that made it 6-3. Smeltzer allowed one run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in his second major league start this season. He walked one and did not record a strikeout. Jhoan Duran worked 1 2/3 hitless innings to set up Emilio Pagán for his sixth save. Carlos Santana and Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Royals.

