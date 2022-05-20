Small forest blaze burns in gusty, dry Northern California

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a small forest blaze in the Sierra Nevada as forecasters warn of critical fire weather conditions in the interior of Northern California due to gusty winds and low humidity levels. The Golden Fire is burning Friday along State Route 49, south of the small town of Camptonville. Yuba County authorities say the fire has grown to more than 12 acres. The Tahoe National Forest says federal, state and local crews are battling the flames. Well outside the red flag area, a day-old rural wildfire at the south end of the San Joaquin Valley is 10% contained after scorching 595 acres.