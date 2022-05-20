Ramírez shakes off injury, leads Guardians past Tigers 6-1

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and tripled a day after avoiding a serious injury when he fouled a ball off his leg, and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-1. Ramírez, the Guardians’ star third baseman, collapsed to the ground in pain after fouling a ball off his right shin in the eighth inning Thursday against Cincinnati. He remained in the game and had an RBI single but was removed for a pinch-runner. Ramírez had X-rays and other imaging tests on his shin but was in his customary third spot in the lineup Friday. He showed no effects of the injury. Both teams were without their managers for the series opener.