Preservationists seek to acquire beloved Hollywood convent

By ALEJANDRA MOLINA

Religion News Service

Over the years, the Monastery of the Angels community has been dwindling as the nuns age and after some died from COVID-19 and other causes, making it difficult to sustain the monastery’s “democratic way of life.” Leaders aim to retain the monastery as a source of “spiritual enrichment,” but preservationists fear it could be sold for private use and are seeking to acquire and take responsibility of the beloved Hollywood home to cloistered Dominican nuns.