Police probe after Vieira altercation with fan on field

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Police have opened an investigation after Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a fan during the latest in a series of pitch invasions that have marred the end of the English soccer season. The Football Association is also looking into the incident in which Vieira kicked out at an Everton supporter who was taunting him on the field at Goodison Park after Everton’s 3-2 victory on Thursday. Similar incidents took place earlier this week in lower divisions.