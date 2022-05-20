Skip to Content
Phillies' Harper sits again in series opener against Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will miss his fifth straight game when Philadelphia hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series. Harper had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on Sunday. The Phillies originally hoped Harper could return on Tuesday. Philadelphia has lost three of four without the two-time MVP. Harper is batting .305 with nine homers and 27 RBIs in 34 games. He has been playing exclusively at designated hitter since injuring his arm on a throw from right field last month.

