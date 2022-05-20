Padres hold off Giants 8-7 in 10 after blowing leads

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres won in manager Bob Melvin’s return, holding off the San Francisco Giants 8-7. Jake Cronenworth homered, Wil Myers doubled in two late runs and the Padres recovered after blowing leads of 4-1 and 6-4. Machado finished with three hits, raising his batting average to .359. Darin Ruf homered twice for San Francisco. The Giants have lost four of six.