Naomi Osaka at French Open news conference: ‘I think I’m OK’

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back at Roland Garros, and she spent time smiling and laughing at her own jokes during her pre-tournament news conference. She pulled out of last year’s French Open before the second round. She had been fined after deciding not to attend the mandatory news conference when she won her first-round match. Osaka’s last trip to the Grand Slam tournament in Paris was about her mindset and well-being more than her tennis. She says she was worried about how she would be received this time at the French Open.