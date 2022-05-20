Masters champ Scheffler, Johnson among those missing PGA cut

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler’s run of extraordinary play came to an end with a missed cut at the PGA Championship. Scheffler has four wins already this year and the No. 1 ranking. He shot rounds of 71 and 75 at Southern Hills, closing his second round with a three-putt double bogey. He was joined on the wrong side of the cut line by Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay. Tiger Woods made the cut with one shot to spare and Collin Morikawa made it on the number.