Judge dismisses lawsuit against Musk, Tesla and Twitter fan

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud and defamation lawsuit filed by a Tesla investor against CEO Elon Musk, the company and a Musk supporter. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Donato in California said the case filed by Aaron Greenspan fell short of making plausible claims. Among other things, Greenspan alleged that Omar Qazi, a Musk fan, defamed Greenspan in a series of tweets. Greenspan alleged the tweets were part of a coordinated campaign praising Tesla and attacking critics. Meanwhile, a Delaware judge on Friday agreed to expedite a Twitter shareholder lawsuit challenging Musk’s proposed buyout of the social media giant. The judge noted, however, that she was “extremely skeptical” of the plaintiff’s claims.