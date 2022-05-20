In biggest victory yet, Russia claims to capture Mariupol

By ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN

Associated Press

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — In what would be its biggest victory yet in the war with Ukraine, Russia claimed to have captured the strategic port city of Mariupol. The announcement came Friday after a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin. More than 20,000 civilians are feared dead. Russia reported the “complete liberation” of the Azovstal steel plant, which was the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine. In other developments, the West moved to pour billions more in aid into Ukraine, and fighting raged in the Donbas, the industrial heartland in eastern Ukraine that Russia is bent on capturing.