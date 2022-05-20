Skip to Content
Friesen gets NASCAR trucks win at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Stewart Friesen beat Christian Eckes in overtime to win at Texas Motor Speedway for his first NASCAR trucks victory of the season. The 38-year-old Friesen won for the third time in his career and the first time since November 2019. Coming out of a caution, Friesen got off to a good start in overtime, took the lead and stayed low to fight off Eckes,. It was Eckes’ fourth top-5 finish this season. Ryan Preece, who won Stage 1 and Stage 2, was third.

