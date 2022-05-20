Freeman, Urías lead Dodgers past Phils for 6th straight win

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled three times and drove in two runs, Julio Urías pitched five shutout innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 for their sixth straight victory. Trea Turner doubled and had an RBI for the NL West-leading Dodgers who opened a 10-day, 10-game road trip. The Phillies continued to struggle without slugger Bryce Harper, who missed his fifth straight game after having a platelet-rich plasma injection in his injured right elbow on Sunday. Philadelphia lost for the fourth time in the last five.