First District Supervisor Das Williams hosts Santa Barbara Eastside community clean up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams is hosting a community clean-up event on Santa Barbara's Eastside on Saturday in partnership with the city's Sustainability and Resilience Division.

“As a former Eastside resident, I know the pride the Eastside community feels in itself and in doing the work to maintain the health & safety of the neighborhood," Williams said.

"Part of this is rolling up our sleeves and physically removing trash and graffiti. I’m excited to be out there with community members beautifying one of our most historically significant neighborhoods this weekend.”

Volunteers can meet at Sunflower Park, located at 1124 East Mason Street across from the Franklin School main entrance, on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The morning of neighborhood beautification will include litter clean-up, graffiti removal, and reporting illegal dumping and abandoned shopping carts for pick-up, according to Esmeralda Estrada, a representative from Williams' office.

All cleaning equipment, including gloves, will be provided for volunteers.