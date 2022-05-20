Energy secretary: We must find a solution for nuclear waste

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. energy secretary says it is critical to find a solution for storing the nation’s spent nuclear fuel. Secretary Jennifer Granholm made the comment during a visit Friday to a nuclear power plant in Connecticut. Granholm and Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney toured the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford. They are working to change how spent nuclear fuel is stored to solve a decadeslong stalemate. Spent fuel that was meant to be stored temporarily at nuclear plants is piling up. There is renewed momentum to figure out a storage site or sites to free up the land where the waste is currently being stored.