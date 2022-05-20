Brown’s homer sends A’s to 4-2 victory over skidding Angels

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seth Brown hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning and the Oakland Athletics bounced back with a 4-2 victory over the skidding Los Angeles Angels. After Jed Lowrie drew a walk with one out, Brown drove a fastball from Chase Silseth down the right-field line to give the A’s a 3-2 lead. The outfielder began the night batting .186 but is 7 for 16 over the last four games after starting the month with a 4-for-39 slump. Lowrie also went deep and scored two runs for Oakland, which had dropped four of five. Sam Moll got the win and Dany Jimenez earned his eighth save. Anthony Rendon had two hits and drove in a run for the Angels, who have lost a season-high four straight games.