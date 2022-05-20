Brazil picks European location for World Cup preparation

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s national team will prepare in Europe for the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian soccer body coordinator Juninho Paulista said the camp for the Seleção will start on Nov. 14 at a location to be decided. Juninho also said the team will arrive in Qatar on Nov. 19, five days before its opening match against Serbia. Brazil’s other rivals in Group G will be Switzerland and Cameroon. Brazil will continue its preparations in June with two friendlies in Asia — against South Korea in Seoul and against Japan in Tokyo.