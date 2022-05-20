Biden, South Korean leader to consult on how to check NKorea

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden is devoting his Saturday to cementing ties with South Korea, but the effort could be complicated by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. White House officials say Kim could try to seize the spotlight during Biden’s trip to Asia by ordering a nuclear test or firing off a ballistic missile. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says the U.S. has coordinated with Seoul and Tokyo on how to respond should the North conduct a test while Biden is in the region or soon after. Sullivan also has urged China to use its influence to persuade the North to cease the tests.