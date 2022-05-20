Avenatti, facing sentencing, apologizes to Stormy Daniels

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted California lawyer Michael Avenatti wants leniency at sentencing for defrauding former client Stormy Daniels. His lawyers cite a letter he sent to the porn actor saying he is truly sorry. His lawyers wrote Thursday in a Manhattan federal court submission that he wants counseling and alcohol treatment. He was convicted of cheating Daniels of nearly $300,000 in book proceeds. He tried to justify taking some proceeds by citing legal quests he took on for Daniels to negate the effects of a 2016 payment she said she received to remain silent about a tryst with Donald Trump.