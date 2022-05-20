Skip to Content
Australia replaces Russia to host swimming's 25-meter worlds

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Australia has replaced Russia as host of swimming’s short-course world championships in December. Swimming’s governing body FINA says Melbourne will host the 25-meter pool events from Dec. 13-18. FINA stripped Kazan as host in March because of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Athletes and officials from Russia and its military ally Belarus have been banned from the aquatics world championships starting June 17 in Budapest, Hungary.

