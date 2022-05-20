Aston Martin cleared of suspicion it copied Red Bull design

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One team Aston Martin has been cleared of suspicion that it broke competition rules by allegedly copying a design from a Red Bull car. The governing body for F1 said an investigation had concluded that Aston Martin had not reverse engineered parts of a Red Bull car for an aerodynamic upgrade that it has brought to the ongoing Spanish Grand Prix. The FIA statement said a routine pre-race check had found that “a number of features on the Aston Martin” resembled a competitor’s car. But after further analysis it concluded that “no wrongdoing had been committed.”