Abraham nets 2 as Roma beats Torino 3-0, books European spot

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Tammy Abraham scored twice to help Roma win at Torino 3-0 and seal a spot in Europe for next season ahead of the Europa Conference League final next week. Both Abraham goals came in the first half of Roma’s final Serie A match as the England international took his tally to 26 goals in all competitions in a fantastic first season at the Italian club. Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a second penalty for Roma 12 minutes from time. José Mourinho’s team meets Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.