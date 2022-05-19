Skip to Content
Zac Gallen, Daulton Varsho lead Diamondbacks past Cubs 3-1

By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched five effective innings, Daulton Varsho homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks stopped a six-game slide with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Gallen allowed one run and two hits, continuing his strong start to the season. The right-hander issued three walks and hit a batter, but he wiggled out of a jam in his last inning. The Cubs got Marcus Stroman back from the COVID-19 injured list, but they struggled at the plate. Yan Gomes doubled home Willson Contreras in the fourth for the team’s only run.

