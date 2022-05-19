USC lands All-American WR Jordan Addison from Pitt

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitt All-American receiver Jordan Addison is transferring to Southern California. Addison was named the top receiver in college football and announced his decision Thursday on social media. It ends several weeks of speculation on where the winner of last season’s Biletnikoff Award would go. Addison entered the transfer portal before the May 1 deadline and visited Texas and USC before choosing the Trojans. Addison has a close relationship with new USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma. Addison had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns with Pitt last season.