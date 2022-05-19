Troops who defended Mariupol steel mill registered as POWs

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Amid fear of Russian reprisals, hundreds of Ukrainian fighters who surrendered after enduring the merciless assault on Mariupol’s steel factory have been registered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian president vowed Thursday to seek international help to save them. The International Committee of the Red Cross gathered personal information from hundreds of the soldiers — name, date of birth, closest relative — and registered them as prisoners as part of its role in ensuring the humane treatment of POWs under the Geneva Conventions. Amnesty International says the POW status means that the soldiers must not be subjected to any form of torture or bad treatment.