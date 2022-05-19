Southern Hills turns up the heat on Scheffler in PGA

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — There was no Southern charm to Southern Hills for the world’s No. 1 player. Scottie Scheffler was scrambling all day in the first round of the PGA Championship. Shots found bunkers, landed behind trees or found water. By the time it was over, the Masters winner and this season’s most dominant player finished with a 1-over-par 71. His first round over par in two months left him six shots adrift of leader Rory McIlroy.