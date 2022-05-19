Santander’s 3-run HR in 9th leads Orioles over Yankees 9-6

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander lined a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Lucas Luetge and the Baltimore Orioles avoided a four-game sweep by beating the New York Yankees 9-6. New York lost for just the second time in 11 games and is still a major-league best 28-10. The Yankees fell to 18-1 when scoring five runs or more this season. The Yankees were down to their last out in the ninth when DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI single off closer Jorge Lopez that tied it at 6. The Orioles answered when Austin Hays reached on a throwing error by third baseman Josh Donaldson. One out later, Trey Mancini singled and Santander followed with a drive to left field for his seventh homer of the season.