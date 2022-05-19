Santa Barbara MTD seeking public input on improvements to bus service

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, or MTD, is asking the community for input as transit leaders make plans for the bus system over the next five years.

It's part of 'MTD Moves Ahead.' The transit agency wants to create a transit plan for bus service development, infrastructure investment and capital needs.

MTD staff started a virtual listening session and survey in October 2021 to find out what the community is looking for in terms of bus service. Now the agency is conducting a second round of public engagement to get more feedback.

MTD is hoping to get public input on ways to improve service, whether that means offering more bus options, running buses during later hours, creating new lines or prioritizing bus riders by moving people more efficiently.

MTD staffers have been out doing in-person outreach at bus stops and other locations since early May. This week, they will be at the Thursday Carpinteria Farmers' Market, as well as the Saturday Santa Barbara Farmers' Market with surveys and display boards.

Anyone who takes the survey is entered for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card or a 30-day bus pass.

For more information and to take the survey online, click here.

To take the survey in Spanish, click here.