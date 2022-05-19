Skip to Content
Rockies TV reporter hit in head by foul ball, is recovering

DENVER (AP) — A television reporter who covers the Colorado Rockies is recovering after being struck in the forehead by a foul ball earlier this week. AT&T Sportsnet reporter Kelsey Wingert was covering Monday night’s game between the Giants and Rockies when she was struck by a foul ball off the bat of San Francisco outfielder Austin Slater. She tweeted a photo on Thursday that shows stitches on her forehead. She says she spent five hours at the hospital and medical tests showed there were no fractures.

