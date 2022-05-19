Preakness tradition Alibi Breakfast back after 2 years off

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Preakness tradition of the Alibi Breakfast is back this week after a two-year absence because of the pandemic. The annual event that dates to the 1930s brings together owners, trainers and other horsemen for the kind of relaxed, lighthearted atmosphere the second jewel of the Triple Crown is known for. It’s a stark contrast to the intensity of the Kentucky Derby. The Black-Eyed Susan drinks were flowing and D. Wayne Lukas brought the laughs with a series of jokes two days before he saddles filly Secret Oath in the Preakness. Some trainers got to experience it for the first time or didn’t even know it existed.