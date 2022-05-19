Oldani earns first professional win, López keeps Giro lead

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Italian cyclist Stefano Oldani has claimed his first professional victory by winning the 12th and longest stage of the Giro d’Italia. Juan Pedro López kept the pink jersey. Oldani edged compatriot Lorenzo Rota by half a bike length and Dutch cyclist Gijs Leemreize was third at the end of the 204-kilometer (127-mile) route from Parma to Genoa. All three riders had been part of a large breakaway. López maintained his 12-second lead overall from Richard Carapaz and João Almeida. The Giro finishes on May 29 in Verona.