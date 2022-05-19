Navy ship to be named for Filipino sailor Telesforo Trinidad

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced Thursday that a future destroyer will be named the USS Telesforo Trinidad in honor of a Filipino sailor who rescued two crew members when their ship caught fire more than a century ago. The news cheered Asian Americans and others who had lobbied for the honor. They said naming a ship for Trinidad would also honor the tens of thousands of Filipinos and Americans of Filipino descent who have served in the U.S. Navy since when the country was a U.S. territory. Del Toro said the future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer will emphasize “the rich culture and history” of the Navy.