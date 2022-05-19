Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:21 pm

McIlroy powers to a 65 for early lead at PGA Championship

KEYT

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has the lead at the PGA Championship after the first round, shooting a 5-under 65 at Southern Hills. McIlroy has a one-shot lead over Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge and Will Zalatoris. Zalatoris finished his 66 with a 30-foot birdie, his fourth putt of 25 feet or longer. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had his worst start to the PGA Championship since 2015, with two bogeys at the end giving him a 74.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content