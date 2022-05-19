Intel to build $700 million data center in Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Intel says it will build a $700 million research center in Hillsboro, Oregon, where the company will study new technologies for cooling data centers. The California-based chip maker said Thursday he new “mega lab” will investigate ways to make data centers operate more efficiently, primarily by reducing their heating, cooling and water needs. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 200,000-square-foot facility, slated to open late next year, will also provide space for Intel to test new data center technologies. Intel is Oregon’s largest corporate employer, with 22,000 people assigned to its Washington County campuses.