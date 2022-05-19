Hurricanes’ D-men providing vital offensive playoff output

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are getting the offensive production they need so far from their blue liners in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Hurricanes outlasted the Boston Bruins in a seven-game series with defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Tony DeAngelo leading the team in points. Then they rallied to beat the New York Rangers to open their second-round series on Ian Cole’s overtime goal. The Hurricanes head into Friday’s Game 2 seeking a sixth straight playoff home win. The schedule includes Game 2 between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. Calgary won Game 1 in a shootout featuring a combined 15 goals.