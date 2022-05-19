GOP directs culture war fury toward green investing trend

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Red state officials are coming out swinging against growing Wall Street efforts to consider environmental risk in investment decisions.

Their target is “ESG,” which stands for environmental, social and governance.

The principles call on investors to consider factors other than traditional financial metrics in their decisions.

The acronym has become the latest culture war fodder in conservative media and in state government this year.

The movement against green investing indicates how the GOP has become more willing to damage its relationship with big business to fight ideological foes.

Opposition has been particularly strong in red states where fossil fuels make up a large part of the economy.