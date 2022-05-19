Federal officer admits sexually assaulting inmate at LA jail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal corrections officer who worked at the main jail in Los Angeles has agreed to plead guilty to sexually assaulting a female inmate who was in an isolation cell while recovering from COVID-19. Jose Viera could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced later this year. According to a plea agreement, Viera got into bed with the inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Court documents say Viera lied about the nature of the incident when he was interviewed by the FBI and an analysis of the sheets on the inmate’s bed revealed the presence of his semen.