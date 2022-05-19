Everton safe, last relegation spot between Burnley and Leeds

LONDON (AP) — Everton has preserved its Premier League place with a second-half comeback against Crystal Palace. Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in the winner as Frank Lampard’s team came from two goals down to win 3-2. Instead it will be only Burnley and Leeds trying to avoid being the third and final team relegated in the final round of the season on Sunday. Burnley managed to climb out of the relegation zone at the expense of Leeds by drawing 1-1 at Aston Villa. Chelsea clinched third place after drawing 1-1 with Leicester on Thursday.