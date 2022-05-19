Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 10:32 pm

Driver must stand trial for deadly Tesla crash in California

KEYT

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A judge says a driver who used a Tesla on autopilot must stand trial for a crash near Los Angeles that killed two people. The judge ruled Thursday that there’s enough evidence to try 27-year-old Kevin Riad for manslaughter. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors say Riad’s Tesla Model S hit another car at 74 mph after blowing through a red light at the end of a freeway in Gardena in 2019. It’s believed to be the first felony prosecution in the U.S. against a driver using a partially automated driving system. Tesla says drivers must always be attentive and ready to intervene when the system is activated.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content